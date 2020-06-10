North Carolina Racetrack Closed For Violating Social Distancing Rules; Much Cleaner Subways In NYC Operate Nearly Empty

Media outlets report on news from North Carolina, New York, California, Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin.

The New York Times: Gov. Cooper Orders Ace Speedway To Shut Down

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina has ordered an auto racing track in a rural part of the state to close after it staged events with packed stands, despite restrictions on gatherings, and became a flash point in the discussion on safely restarting sports. The governor’s order said Ace Speedway, 65 miles northwest of Raleigh, the state capital, must issue public notices that its races and all other events are canceled until further notice. The speedway’s next racing events had been scheduled for June 19. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the speedway’s Facebook page had no future events listed. (Garrett, 6/9)

ABC News: North Carolina Racetrack Ordered To Close For Defying Executive Order

Under the state's executive order, as of May 22, sporting venues with a capacity of at least 500 people must limit the number of attendees to 25. ACE Speedway has a 5,000-seat capacity. The racetrack has acted in "open defiance" of the governor's orders, the health department said. Its abatement order noted that on May 23, the Alamance County racetrack had "possibly as many as 4,000 spectators" who came in "close proximity." (Deliso, 6/9)

CNN: ACE Speedway Ordered Shut Down After Holding Races To Near-Capacity Crowds Despite Virus Restrictions

Alamance County Sheriff Terry S. Johnson has already said he wouldn't enforce the crowd restrictions, calling the state's targeting of ACE Speedway unfair. "I have found through research and contacts with other Sheriffs in the state, that numerous speedways and Go Cart Tracks ran this weekend in North Carolina with no action being taken on those owners or even warnings given," Johnson said in a letter to the governor's office on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WXII. (Kim, 6/9)

The New York Times: Inside The Newly Spotless Subway: ‘I’ve Never Seen It Like This’

In Grand Central Terminal, the nexus of commuter rails and subway lines linking Midtown Manhattan to the far reaches of New York City and its suburbs, the usual blur of fast-paced commuters vanished. Subway cars lurched through a system eerily devoid of stray plastic bags, unidentifiable liquids and, notably, people. In stations, the loop of prerecorded announcements that seep into New York’s collective subconscious (“Stand clear of the closing doors, please”) offered a new message to riders: “Please, do your part to reduce crowding.” (Goldbaum, 6/10)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City’s Homeless Population Has High Covid-19 Mortality Rate

Advocates called on New York City and the state to better protect homeless people from Covid-19 in a report charting how the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected the homeless. The report, published Tuesday by advocacy group Coalition for the Homeless, found that the age-adjusted mortality rate for sheltered homeless people in New York City was 321 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with a citywide average of 200 deaths per 100,000 people. Mortality rates were higher for the roughly 19,000 single adults living in dormitory-style shelters where social distancing often isn’t possible, the report’s authors found. (Berger, 6/9)

ABC News: California Tech CEO Charged In Coronavirus Test Fraud Case

The president of a Silicon Valley medical technology company was charged Tuesday with misleading investors by falsely claiming the company had developed a government-approved blood test for the new coronavirus — the first criminal securities fraud prosecution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials said. Mark Schena, the president of Arrayit Corporation, was charged with one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud after authorities said his company billed Medicare $69 million for coronavirus and unnecessary allergy tests. (Rodriguez, 6/9)

The Washington Post: Northern Virginia To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions Friday; Northam Says Students Will Return To School This Fall

Northern Virginia and Richmond will move to the next phase of shutdown recovery starting Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced, as data shows the novel coronavirus appears to be slowing its spread across the region. The looser restrictions include opening restaurants for indoor dining at half capacity and allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen indoors at 30 percent capacity. Most of Virginia entered Phase 2 earlier this month, but Northern Virginia and Richmond were granted delays because they had been hit harder by the pandemic. (Sullivan, Hedgpeth and Lumpkin, 6/9)

Politico: Virginia Governor Allows Reopening Of K-12 Schools As Soon As This Summer

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said that the state will allow schools to slowly resume in-person classes this summer and in the fall. But school districts also will have discretion on how to implement Northam's plans and may decide their schools will have additional restrictions, depending on local public health conditions. So, for example, schools in Northern Virginia worried about continued Covid-19 infections could decide to hold physical classes but also continue some remote learning. (Gaudiano, 6/9)

CNN: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Announces Phased State Plans For Reopening Schools In The Fall

For students in Virginia, the end of summer break will mean a return to classes -- in-person. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced that all schools will open for students next year, ridding parents and students of the looming uncertainty following closures and a move to remote learning due to Covid-19. (Lee, 6/9)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas County Reports 298 Coronavirus Cases — Matching Its Daily High — And 7 Additional Deaths

Dallas County reported seven additional deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, as well as 298 new cases of COVID-19 — matching its single-day record for cases. The deaths include three Dallas residents: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. A Mesquite woman in her 30s, a Garland woman in her 50s, and two residents of long-term facilities — an Irving man in his 70s and a Seagoville woman in her 80s — also died. (Jones, 6/9)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Implements Face Mask Policy As COVID-19 Cases Rise

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, Milwaukee County will now require all employees and members of the public who use county facilities to wear a face covering.Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued a "universal face mask policy" Tuesday. The policy requires all employees, contractors, vendors, volunteers, service users and members of the public who are entering county facilities to wear a face covering. This includes the airport and county buses. (Hein, DIrr and Hauer, 6/9)

KQED: Will Newsom Back Benefits For Undocumented Californians?

The Coronavirus pandemic and recent protests over the use of excessive force by police have laid bare what many knew before: Income and wealth inequality and all its consequences are rampant throughout the California, especially in communities of color. This week, as legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom hammer out a final state budget agreement, we'll learn the fate of two programs aimed at helping one segment of that population: undocumented seniors and a tax credit for low income working families. (Shafer and Orr, 6/10)

KQED: Will California Voters Support New Taxes To Avoid Painful Budget Cuts?

When supporters of increasing commercial property taxes, reshaping property tax transfer rules and legalizing sports gambling began formulating initiatives to put before voters in November, California's economy was riding high — unemployment was at historic lows and state coffers were flush with fat surpluses. With less than five months until Election Day, campaigns are now facing a different reality. California's economy has cratered due to the pandemic, leaving lawmakers scrambling to fill tens of billions of dollars in lost revenues. (Marzorati, 6/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription