Not Only Are Once-A-Day Pills For Combating HIV Less Expensive Than Other Regimens, Patients Are More Likely To Take Them

An analysis found that on average, health plans would save $4,162 per patient each year if they switched to clinically equivalent single-tablet regimens. Meanwhile, a coalition of conservative groups is asking President Donald Trump to withdraw his plan to curb high drug costs, arguing it will hurt innovation by creating "price controls."

Stat: Once-A-Day Pills For Combating HIV Are A Better Deal Than Some People Think

Contrary to assumptions, once-a-day pills for combating HIV are actually less expensive than multi-tablet regimens and also offer an added bonus — patient adherence is greater, which suggests healthier outcomes, according to a new analysis of pharmacy claims. To wit, patient costs for single-tablet regimens were $6,100 less a year when compared regimens requiring multiple pills. ... Meanwhile, patient adherence was nearly 75 percent among those taking once-daily pills versus 65 percent for those on multi-tablet regimens. (Silverman, 11/29)

The Hill: Conservative Groups Write Letter Opposing Trump Move To Lower Drug Prices

A coalition of 55 conservative groups has written a letter calling on the Trump administration to withdraw a proposal to lower drug prices, warning of creating “price controls.” The letter from the groups represents a break between President Trump and conservative allies over the drug pricing proposal unveiled in October, which departs from the traditional Republican position on drug prices. (Sullivan, 11/28)

Kaiser Health News: Democrats Taking Key Leadership Jobs Have Pocketed Millions From Pharma

Three of the lawmakers who will lead the House next year as Congress focuses on skyrocketing drug costs are among the biggest recipients of campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry, a new KHN analysis shows. On Wednesday, House Democrats selected Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland to serve as the next majority leader and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina as majority whip, making them the No. 2 and No. 3 most powerful Democrats as their party regains control of the House in January. (Huetteman, 11/29)

Kaiser Health News: Watch: Why Infusion Drugs Come With Sticker Shock

Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the latest “Bill of the Month” installment on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. The story of an Ohio mom who faced an outrageous bill for a new medicine for multiple sclerosis is part of an ongoing crowdsourced investigation by KHN and NPR. (11/29)

