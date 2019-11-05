‘Not Watertight’: Stricter Vaccine Law In California Will Have Limited Impact By 2027, Study Says

Researchers project that under the law -- which bars parents from citing personal beliefs as a reason for not vaccinating children -- 1.87% of children will remain unvaccinated compared to 2.36% without the law. Meanwhile, across the country there is an increase among parents citing religious objections to vaccinations.

Los Angeles Times: California's Strict Vaccination Law Will Have Only 'Modest' Impact, Study Says

Since California tightened its childhood vaccination laws in 2016, public health officials across the country have been closely watching for signs of success in bolstering vaccination rates. A study published Monday offers an answer. In a brief in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that the strict law will have only a “modest” impact in increasing vaccination rates by 2027. (Karlamangla, 11/4)

Stat: Study: Rise In Religious Vaccine Exemptions Points To Some False Claims

The percentage of children starting kindergarten whose parents claim that vaccination conflicts with their religious beliefs has ticked up in recent years, even while the portion of Americans who profess to be part of an organized religion has fallen. A new study suggests some of the increase may be related to a tightening of school-entry vaccination policies. State law around vaccine exemptions varies, with some states permitting parents to forgo immunization of their children not only on religious grounds but also because of so-called personal beliefs. (Branswell, 11/4)

