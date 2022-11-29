‘Nothing To Suggest’ Alito Violated Ethics Standards: Supreme Court Letter
In a letter to Congress, the Supreme Court's lawyer defended Justice Samuel Alito following a New York Times report related to a 2014 decision Alito wrote that was leaked in advance of its public announcement. Alito had already denied that he or his wife were involved.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court Defends Alito After Breach Allegation
The Supreme Court on Monday defended Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. against allegations that a former anti-abortion leader had been tipped off in 2014 to a landmark contraception ruling written by the justice. The court also sidestepped questions from lawmakers about whether the claim would be investigated further. (Kantor and Becker, 11/28)
AP:
Letter: 'Nothing To Suggest' Alito Violated Ethics Standards
The letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case involving health care coverage of contraception. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation. Earlier this year, Alito’s opinion in a different case, the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, was leaked. But while that leak was a public disclosure of the text, the new report alleged that in the 2014 case, the disclosure wasn’t as broad. (11/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Supreme Court’s Lawyer Dismisses Ethics Allegations Against Justice Samuel Alito
The Supreme Court isn’t required to follow the ethical codes that bind lower federal courts, a fact that congressional Democrats aim to change with legislation. (Bravin, 11/28)
