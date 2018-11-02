Nov. 1 Marked The Start Of Obamacare Sign-Up Season: What To Know, What To Expect

The federal insurance marketplace is open for business despite changes by President Donald Trump and GOP lawmaker that critics say could weaken it. News outlets detail what is different this year and offer consumers advice.

Marketplace: Are You Covered? It's Open Enrollment Time For Health Insurance Plans In Most States

Open enrollment for health care under the Affordable Care Act began today. Though long-held promises to repeal Obamacare have not happened, President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have taken actions many fear will weaken the exchanges where people buy health insurance. (Kim, 11/1)

The New York Times: It’s Obamacare Sign-Up Time: How To Untangle Coverage Choices

But what you pay will still vary greatly based on your income, location and plan level. Premiums for a benchmark “silver” plan are expected to dip 1.5 percent on average after rising sharply for two years. The variation is so wide, though, that people in Tennessee could see double-digit declines while those in North Dakota may see steep increases. That’s why simply renewing an existing policy could cost you plenty, and spending time comparison-shopping and digging into plan details will most likely yield more savings. (Bernard, 11/1)

The Associated Press: Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

The federal website where consumers can get health insurance under the Affordable Care Act was up and running Thursday after a slow start as sign-up season for 2019 opened days before the midterm elections. ... With health care a major issue in Tuesday’s elections, this sign-up season under the Trump administration is getting close scrutiny. In earlier years, technical problems with the site created major headaches for the Obama administration. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 11/1)

USA Today: Obamacare Enrollment Under Trump: Short-Term Health Insurance Cheaper, Riskier

[Chad] Bertanzetti and other consumers will have more choices when shopping for insurance when the six-week open enrollment period for health plans under the Affordable Care Act begins Thursday. Millions of consumers buy coverage through the Obamacare marketplace. New rules created by the Trump administration allow more options, including less-expensive, bare-bones plans that lack the consumer protections found in Obamacare insurance. (Alltucker, 11/1)

The Star Tribune: MNsure Says Health Plan Open Enrollment Launch Goes 'Smoothly'

The state’s MNsure health insurance exchange said open enrollment got off to a smooth start Thursday, with more than 27,000 visits to the government-run website as of midafternoon. Callers seeking help by phone waited an average of 1 second, MNsure said. (Snowbeck, 11/1)

POLITICO Pro: Insurers Express Confidence In Obamacare But Problems Lurk

Insurers are feeling more bullish about the Obamacare markets than they have in years as enrollment opens Thursday. The Trump administration claims credit for fixing the individual markets, arguing its policies are bringing relief to consumers bludgeoned by skyrocketing premiums and eroding competition. (Demko and Goldberg, 11/1)

