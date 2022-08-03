Number Of Americans Without Health Insurance Dips To Record Low
In the first quarter of this year, the U.S. uninsured rate declined to 8%, the Biden administration announced. That number could go back up again though if Congress does not extend Affordable Care Act premium subsidies.
The Hill:
US Uninsured Rate Hits Record Low Of 8 Percent, Biden Admin Report Says
The U.S. uninsured rate fell to a record low of 8 percent in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report from the Biden administration. President Biden touted the number on Tuesday, saying it showed the success of his efforts to build on the Affordable Care Act (ACA). (Sullivan, 8/2)
AP:
Number Of Uninsured Americans Drops To Record Low
The drop in uninsured Americans began last year, when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act’s private health insurance markets. ... Prior to last year, the uninsured rate had consistently remained in the double digits for decades. (Seitz, 8/2)
Axios:
U.S. Uninsured Rate Hits Record Low As Subsidy Extension Looms
The 2021 American Rescue Plan temporarily expanded who was eligible for more generous ACA subsidies, resulting in millions of Americans enrolling in health insurance for the first time. ... Biden urged Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said would "lock in an average $800 a year savings in health insurance premiums for 13 million Americans and prevent 3 million Americans from becoming uninsured." (Gonzalez, 8/2)
And Pennsylvania is the latest state to warn of rising insurance rates —
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Pennsylvania Health Insurers Requested Bigger Rate Increases For 2023
Pennsylvanians who plan to shop later this year on the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange are unlikely to find shelter from the inflation that has engulfed other areas of the economy, according to a preview offered Monday by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. (Brubaker, 8/2)