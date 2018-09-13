Number Of Detained Immigrant Children Has Ballooned To Highest Ever Recorded

Meanwhile, the number of families that have been arrested crossing the border illegally in the last 11 months is the highest in five years.

The New York Times: Detention Of Migrant Children Has Skyrocketed To Highest Levels Ever

Even though hundreds of children separated from their families after crossing the border have been released under court order, the overall number of detained migrant children has exploded to the highest ever recorded — a significant counternarrative to the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the number of undocumented families coming to the United States. (Dickerson, 9/12)

The Associated Press: Family Arrivals Surge At US-Mexico Border In August

U.S. border authorities arrested dramatically more immigrant families at the Mexico border in August compared to previous months in a spike that a Trump administration official said Wednesday was the result of "legal loopholes" allowing children to avoid immediate deportation to their homelands in Central America. (Spagat, 9/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Arrests Of Families Crossing Border Highest In Five Years

Total family apprehensions since October, the beginning of the federal fiscal year, is already higher than for any complete prior fiscal year for which data is available. The total number of people arrested at the border in August rose about 20% from the prior month, to more than 37,500. (Caldwell, 9/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription