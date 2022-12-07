Number Of Doctors Entering Infectious Disease Fellowships Falls
Stat reports that there has long been a concern over the number of doctors entering infectious disease fellowships but that this year's figures show a dramatic "backslide." Relatively low wages are one big disincentive. The nursing shortage is also in the news, with foundations and major donors moving to fix the problem.
Stat:
Limits Of ‘Fauci Effect’: Infectious Disease Applicants Plummet
The lack of doctors entering ID fellowships — and the ensuing shortage of these specialists — has been a concern for years, with experts pointing to the comparatively low earnings these physicians make as a major disincentive for doctors considering which field to enter. But this year’s numbers marked a backslide. Fully a quarter of available positions went unfilled. Among the fellowship programs, 44% didn’t fill their slots, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program. (Joseph, 12/7)
AP:
Foundations, Major Donors Tackle Nation’s Nursing Shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. (Daniels, 12/6)
AP:
Minnesota Nurses Reach Tentative Contract, Averting Strike
The union representing Minnesota nurses announced Tuesday that it has reached tentative contract agreements with 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas, averting a strike that was scheduled to begin Sunday. (12/6)
In legal news —
The Guardian:
More Women Accuse US Doctor Who Died By Suicide Of Raping Them While Sedated
A doctor in Florida who recently died by suicide after being arrested on allegations that he drugged and raped two patients is now accused of similarly attacking at least three other women under his care. As of Tuesday, five patients of Eric Salata’s Pura Vida cosmetic surgery clinic in Naples had gone to police there and reported that the physician had either sexually assaulted them or attempted to during medical procedures, Adam Horowitz, an attorney for one of the women, said on Tuesday. (Vargas, 12/7)
WEAU 13:
Nurse Accused Of Removing Patient’s Foot Without Permission Barred From Caregiver Work
A Wisconsin woman charged with removing a patient’s foot without permission is not allowed to work as a caregiver, according to bond conditions set in her case Tuesday in Pierce County Circuit Court. ... Nurses interviewed as part of the investigation said that Mary K. Brown removed the foot for compassion and comfort as the foot was necrotic, had begun to smell, and was barely still attached to the man’s body. (Kaska, 12/6)
In other news —
WMBF News:
Doctor Helping Teacher Shortage By Working As Substitute, Donating Paycheck
A Louisville doctor says he is working as a substitute teacher to help feel a need within the community. Dr. Greg Cilbierti has been working in the classroom every Friday and donates his teaching paycheck back to the school. “I’m a primary care physician during the week and use my Fridays to substitute teach,” Cilbierti said. The doctor said he started substitute teaching after hearing the district was short on teachers. (Meiners, 12/6)