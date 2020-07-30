Number Of Kids With Lead Poisoning Higher Than Expected, Study Finds
Other scientific developments include a potential medieval antibiotic, how your blood sugar affects your workouts and the effects of mechanical ventilation on COVID patients.
The New York Times:
One In Three Children Have Unacceptably High Lead Levels, Study Says
Lead contamination has long been recognized as a health hazard, particularly for the young. But a new study asserts that the extent of the problem is far bigger than previously thought, with one in three children worldwide — about 800 million in all — threatened by unacceptably high lead levels in their blood. The ubiquity of lead — in dust and fumes from smelters and fires, vehicle batteries, old peeling paint, old water pipes, electronics junkyards, and even cosmetics and lead-infused spices — represents an enormous and understated risk to the mental and physical development of a generation of children, according to the study, released late Wednesday. (Gladstone, 7/29)
CNN:
1,000-Year-Old Medieval Remedy Could Be Potential Antibiotic, Scientists Say
A 1,000-year-old natural remedy made from onion, garlic, wine and bile salts has shown antibacterial potential, with promise to treat diabetic foot and leg infections, new research published Tuesday suggested. Known as Bald's eyesalve, the treatment has the potential to tackle biofilm infections — communities of bacteria which resist antibiotics — making them much harder to treat, the researchers said. (Hunt, 7/28)
The New York Times:
Is Your Blood Sugar Undermining Your Workouts?
People with consistently high levels of blood sugar could get less benefit from exercise than those whose blood sugar levels are normal, according to a cautionary new study of nutrition, blood sugar and exercise. The study, which involved rodents and people, suggests that eating a diet high in sugar and processed foods, which may set the stage for poor blood sugar control, could dent our long-term health in part by changing how well our bodies respond to a workout. (Reynolds, 7/29)
In COVID-19 developments —
CIDRAP:
Invasive Ventilation, Older Age, Dialysis Tied To COVID-19 Death In Germany
An observational study of 10,021 COVID-19 patients admitted to 920 German hospitals has found that patients requiring mechanical ventilation were at highest risk for death—especially those 80 years and older and those needing dialysis. The study, published yesterday in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, examined claims data from hospitalized coronavirus virus patients from Feb 26 to Apr 19. Of the 10,021 patients, 2,229 (22%) died. (7/29)