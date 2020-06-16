Number Of Medicaid Enrollees Jumps; Help May Be On Way For ‘Dual-Eligibles’
State officials say their budgets may not be able to handle the number of people enrolling in Medicaid after losing their jobs and health benefits. Meanwhile, the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission urges Congress to loosen enrollment restrictions for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
Stateline:
Medicaid Rolls Surge, Adding To Budget Woes
Many of the tens of millions of Americans who have lost their health insurance along with their jobs are enrolling in Medicaid — and with state budgets decimated by the pandemic, state officials worry they won’t have the money to pay for their health care. Nearly 27 million Americans could lose their employer-sponsored health insurance over the course of the pandemic, the Kaiser Family Foundation projected last month. Medicaid, the joint federal-state health plan for low-income Americans, already consumes more than a fifth of state budgets. (Ollove, 6/16)
Modern Healthcare:
MACPAC Looks To Improve Care Integration For Dual-Eligibles
Key policy changes could significantly improve the integration of care for people that are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission said Monday in its annual report to Congress. MACPAC said CMS should loosen enrollment restrictions for so-called "dual-eligibles" by creating an exception to the special-enrollment period so they can enroll on a continuous, monthly basis. Likewise, Congress should give states more federal funding to develop Medicare expertise and to put integrated care models into practice. (Brady, 6/15)