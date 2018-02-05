Number Of Teens Identifying As Transgender, Gender Nonconforming Higher Than Expected

Some experts say that an increase in the issue's visibility is making kids feel safer to come out and talk about it openly.

The Associated Press: Not Just Boy And Girl; More Teens Identify As Transgender

Far more U.S. teens than previously thought are transgender or identify themselves using other nontraditional gender terms, with many rejecting the idea that girl and boy are the only options, new research suggests. The study looked at students in ninth and 11th grade and estimated that nearly 3 percent are transgender or gender nonconforming, meaning they don't always self-identify as the sex they were assigned at birth. That includes kids who refer to themselves using neutral pronouns like "them" instead of "he" or "she." (2/5)

In other news —

The Washington Post: Ryan Anderson’s Book On Transgender People Is Creating An Uproar

Ryan T. Anderson’s new book isn’t even out yet, but it has already hit Amazon bestseller lists. In “When Harry Became Sally,” Anderson, a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, makes what some feel is an inflammatory case against transgender people. He argues that American society’s growing acceptance of transgenderism has more to do with ideology than science. (Cha, 2/2)

