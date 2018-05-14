Number Of Women Who Die In Childbirth Just ‘Tip Of Iceberg’ When It Comes To America’s Maternal Crisis

For ever woman who dies, there are 70 who come close. And the rate of severe complications from childbirth has been rising faster than the rate of women who died.

NPR: For Every Woman Who Dies In Childbirth In The U.S., 70 More Come Close

A mother giving birth in the U.S. is about three times as likely to die as a mother in Britain and Canada. In the course of our reporting, another disturbing statistic emerged: For every American woman who dies from childbirth, 70 nearly die. That adds up to more than 50,000 women who suffer "severe maternal morbidity" from childbirth each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A patient safety group, the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health, came up with an even higher figure. After conducting an in-depth study of devastating complications in hospitals in four states, it put the nationwide number at around 80,000. (Montagne, 5/10)

The Washington Post: Troubling Link Found Between Pollution Exposure In Pregnancy, High Blood Pressure In Children

High blood pressure typically occurs in adulthood, so when children develop the condition, it often means something is very wrong. A child might have kidney disease, hyperthyroidism or a heart problem. Obesity can also be a factor. But what about seemingly healthy youngsters whose blood pressure has shot up? Their risk, a study suggests, may trace back to before their birth. (Cha, 5/14)

The New York Times: How Abusive Relationships Take Root

A political activist. A high-powered attorney. A feminist author. The women who have accused Eric Schneiderman, the former New York attorney general, of sexual abuse stand as a reminder that domestic violence ensnares women of all backgrounds. Roughly a third of women in developed countries report having been in at least one abusive relationship, defined by a partner or ex-partner who “causes physical, sexual or psychological harm, including physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviors,” according to the World Health Organization. (Carey, 5/11)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Planned Parenthood Facility To Offer Some Abortions, Cancer Screening

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is opening a new clinic in Sheboygan that will provide certain abortions, cancer screenings and other services. The new center, set to open Monday, will be the only clinic in Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee and Madison to offer abortion services. (Spicuzza, 5/11)

