Nursing Home Staff Levels At Lowest In Nearly 30 Years
A report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows that there are 210,000 fewer workers than before the pandemic — the lowest level since 1994. Dollar General, CVS Health executives, Elevance Health, and more are also in the news.
Modern Healthcare:
AHCA Jobs Report: Nursing Home Staffing Lowest Since 1994
Nursing homes have 210,000 fewer workers than before the pandemic, bringing workforce levels to the lowest they have been since 1994, according to a trade group representing nursing homes. The long-term care jobs report, released last week by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, outlines the sector’s dire staffing conditions. (Devereaux, 1/23)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Dollar General Opens Mobile Healthcare Clinics At 3 Tennessee Stores
Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General has opened mobile healthcare clinics at three stores in Tennessee, partnering with DocGo, which provides mobile medical and transportation services. The mobile clinics will offer onsite services including annual physicals, vaccinations, urgent care and lab testing a couple of days per week at each location. (Hudson, 1/23)
Bloomberg:
CVS Health Names New Top Executives David Joyner, Amy Bricker
CVS Health Corp. will name a new head for the company’s pharmacy services business and fill a new position, chief product officer for consumer businesses, according to a person familiar with the matter. David Joyner, a former CVS executive, will return to the company as head of the pharmacy services segment after leaving three years ago. He’ll replace Alan Lotvin, who is retiring in April. The area he’ll lead includes pharmacy benefit manager Caremark. (Tozzi, 1/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Elevance Health To Buy Blue Cross Of Louisiana
Elevance Health plans to add Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to its family of health plans for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday. Elevance Health’s Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans will operate in 15 states if the transaction is completed. The for-profit company has partnered with the Louisiana Blue Cross and Blue Shield affiliate for the five years. The Pelican State company will remain headquartered in in Baton Rouge and retain its 3,000 employees, according to a news release. (Berryman, 1/23)
Axios:
New Rural Hospital Model: Lifeline Or Gamble?
The Biden administration is offering struggling rural hospitals a new financial lifeline starting this month, but with an unusual twist: Facilities that opt in have to agree to close their non-emergency inpatient services. (Dreher, 1/23)
In obituaries —
AP:
Noted Orthopedic Surgeon J. Richard Steadman Dies At 85
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world’s elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail, said Lynda Sampson, vice president of external affairs at the Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. (1/23)