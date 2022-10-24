Nursing Homes Already On CMS Watchlist Could Face Stiff Penalties
The Biden administration unveiled plans to impose tougher consequences on the worst-performing nursing homes. For the small number already designated as “special focus" facilities, they could lose federal funds if they receive more than one violation citation.
USA Today:
Biden Administration Vows Tougher Oversight Of Poor-Performing Nursing Homes With Safety Issues
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to toughen oversight of the nation's poorest-performing nursing homes with escalating fines and terminating federal funding for the homes that fail to improve. (Alltucker, 10/21)
AP:
Failing US Nursing Homes To Face Tougher Federal Penalties
The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. The facilities are already designated as a “special focus facility” because of a previous violation and are on a watchlist of sorts that requires the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to monitor them more regularly. (Seitz, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Nursing Home Crackdown Targets Poorest Performers
“Poor-performing nursing homes have the opportunity to improve, but if they fail to do so, the changes we are making to CMS’ Special Focus Facilities Program will hold these facilities accountable for the health and safety of their residents,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a news release. (Devereaux, 10/21)