NY Governor Pledges $1 Billion To Filling Gaps In Mental Health System
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined during her State of the State address her plan to address untreated mental health issues in the state, saying the money will go toward more psychiatric beds, increased outpatient services, and hospital reforms.
Crain's New York Business:
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Dedicates $1B To Address Mental Illness
Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed Tuesday a $1 billion, multiple-year mental health investment plan, in advance of her State of the State address. (Neber, 1/10)
The New York Times:
Hochul To Unveil A $1 Billion Plan Addressing Mental Illness In New York
The governor’s plan would compel state-licensed hospitals to reopen more than 800 inpatient psychiatric beds that disappeared during the pandemic, create 3,500 units of housing with supportive services and expand mental health services in schools, which have seen steep increases in children with psychological problems. (Ferré-Sadurní and Newman, 1/10)
AP:
NY Governor Pledges New Psychiatric Beds, Bail Reform Talks
“We have underinvested in mental health care for so long and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it also has become a public safety crisis, as well,” Hochul said to enthusiastic applause. “New Yorkers are anxious on the subways and in our streets when they see individuals who need help.” (Khan and Hill, 1/10)