Health officials claim exposure to alcohol advertising can lead to the consumption of larger quantities of alcohol more frequently. New York City had 110,000 alcohol-related emergency room visits in 2016, and 2,000 people died because of alcohol-related causes.

Eighteen months after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority banned alcohol advertisements on New York City buses, in subway cars and in stations, the City of New York has followed suit, instituting its own ban on most city-owned properties. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects city-owned properties such as bus shelters, newsstands, recycling bins and LinkNYC Wi-Fi kiosks. (Mays, 4/30)

Venues that are currently allowed to sell alcohol, such as restaurants, stadiums and concerts halls, are exempt. "This order banning alcohol ads from City property reaffirms our commitment to health equity and our stand to protect the well-being of all New Yorkers," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement. (4/30)

