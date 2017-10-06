NYC Public Hospitals Will Not Fill Many Vacancies Because Of Federal Funding Cutbacks

State and city officials are working to sort out how to deal with a $2.6 billion reduction in federal funds for all state hospitals. Also, Politico examines the impact of the growing number of closures of rural hospitals, and voters in Oregon are likely to be asked to approve a new tax on health providers.

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Public Hospitals Take Measures To Conserve Cash

The head of New York City’s public hospital system says he will leave more jobs unfilled at the 11 hospitals he oversees to cope with a cash-flow crisis that emerged after the state withheld millions in aid. City and state officials have sparred over the funding in recent days as health-care dollars from Washington become scarce. (Gay and West, 10/5)

Politico: Rural Hospitals Are Dying And Pregnant Women Are Paying The Price

As Congress debates repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, rural hospitals are in a kind of purgatory, unsure about their Medicaid budgets and the private health insurance that sustains them. At least 81 rural hospitals have shut down across the country since 2010, according the North Carolina Rural Health Research and Policy Analysis Center at UNC. The pace of closures has been increasing since the Great Recession, but the current health care policy limbo—which leaves hospitals and insurers unable to predict their income—exacerbates the problem. (Rab, 10/3)

The Oregonian: Repeal Of Oregon Health Care Tax Appears Headed For January Ballot

Opponents of a new tax on health insurance providers and hospitals on Thursday submitted what they said are enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot. If enough valid signatures were collected, voters will be asked in a Jan. 23, 2018 special election if they want the taxes to take effect. A "yes" vote would maintain the tax on insurance premiums that lawmakers approved in June. Supporters -- including labor groups and organizations that make money by providing Medicaid services -- say money raised by the bill will help keep 350,000 poor Oregonians on the state's Medicaid program. They say the money will also help stabilize the insurance market by establishing a reinsurance program. (Friedman, 10/5)

The CT Mirror: Hospital Lawsuit No Longer An Obstacle To New CT Budget Deal

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration clarified its position Thursday on a new taxing arrangement with Connecticut’s hospital industry — removing a key stumbling block to a new state budget in the process. The administration said it remains open to the tax changes — which would leverage major new federal aid for Connecticut and its hospitals — even though an industry lawsuit against the state remains unresolved. (Phaneuf, 10/5)

