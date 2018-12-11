Obama Strikes Serious Tone As He Implores People To Sign Up For Health Law Coverage Before Deadline

"No jump shots. No ferns. No memes. Not this time. I’m going to give it to you straight: If you need health insurance for 2019, the deadline to get covered is December 15," tweeted former President Barack Obama, who in the past has taken more light-hearted approaches. "Pass this on — you just might save a life." Enrollment news comes out of Maryland and Georgia, as well.

The Hill: Obama: 'No Ferns. No Memes' In Final Plea Urging People To Sign Up For ObamaCare

Former President Obama on Monday took to Twitter to urge his followers to sign up for health insurance before the Saturday deadline. Obama mentioned how in the past he had made more light-hearted efforts in trying to boost enrollment into ObamaCare, but said this year he decided to play it straight. “This year is different,” Obama says in a video to his Twitter followers. “Young people have stepped up like never before, on campuses, at the voting booth and at the doors of power.” (Daugherty, 12/10)

The Baltimore Sun: State Health Exchange Enrollment Up, Federal Enrollment Down In Last Week

As the state health exchange enters the final week of this year’s open enrollment, Marylanders appear more interested in buying health insurance than many other Americans. The number of people buying private policies through the state’s online marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act is up a bit, while enrollment on the federal exchange that serves 39 states is down 11 percent. (Cohn, 12/10)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Open Enrollment In Final Week For Obamacare Coverage

This is the final week to sign up for 2019 health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act before open enrollment closes Saturday. And patient advocates are growing concerned. Compared with this time last year, enrollment is lagging, with 182,000 Georgians selecting a plan under the ACA, also known as Obamacare. (Hart, 12/10)

And Oklahoma is seeking to add work requirements to its Medicaid program —

The Hill: Oklahoma Seeks Trump Approval On Medicaid Work Requirements

The Trump administration is set to consider Oklahoma’s plan for work requirements in its Medicaid program, as the state formally submitted its request late last week. If the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves the request, certain “able-bodied” Medicaid beneficiaries will be required to work, volunteer, or go to school for 80 hours a month beginning Feb. 1. If they fail to meet the requirements for three months, they will have their coverage removed until the requirements are met. (Weixel, 12/10)

