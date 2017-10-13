Obesity Rates Continue To Climb: Nearly 40% Of Adult Americans, 20% Of Kids Qualify

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that adult obesity rates have spiked from 30.5 percent in 1999-2000 to 39.8 percent in 2015-2016. Also in public health news today: condom sizes and NFL concussion research.

Los Angeles Times: Nearly 4 In 10 U.S. Adults Are Now Obese, CDC Says

Americans’ obesity rates have reached a new high-water mark. Again. In 2015 and 2016, just short of 4 in 10 American adults had a body mass index that put them in obese territory. In addition, just under 2 in 10 American children — those between 2 and 19 years of age — are now considered obese as well. (Healy, 10/12)

The New York Times: A Condom-Maker’s Discovery: Size Matters

Condoms get a bad rap for being a bad wrap. Men often complain of discomfort, diminished sensation and poor fit. A recent federal study found only a third of American men use them. Now, changes by the Food and Drug Administration and industry-standards groups have opened the door to the condom equivalent of bespoke suits. A Boston-based company has begun selling custom-fit condoms in 60 sizes, in combinations of 10 lengths and nine circumferences. (Belluck, 10/12)

The Star Tribune: Minn. Concussion Researcher Looks To Enlist NFL Players In Hunt To Understand Brain Injury

Dr. Uzma Samadani developed an eye-tracking system that detects concussions based on patients’ eye movements as they watch music videos, and has studied how variations in brain scans and blood tests reveal brain injuries as well. Now she wants to apply this diagnostic technology to NFL players and their families: Comparing the brains of athletes who suffered concussions with their genetically similar siblings could yield clues to why some people suffer more symptoms and complications than others. (Olson, 10/12)

