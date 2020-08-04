Obituary Blaming Mask-Deniers Goes Viral
The wife of a man who died from COVID-19 blames President Trump, the governor of Texas and people who won't wear masks for her husband's death, while a man allegedly shoots a store employee who requests he don one.
The Hill:
Wife Blames Trump, Lack Of Masks For Husband's Coronavirus Death In Obit: 'May Karma Find You All'
The wife of a man who died from COVID-19 blamed President Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and a lack of mask-wearing for her husband’s death in his obituary published last week. David Nagy’s obituary gained traction online Monday after his wife, Stacey Nagy, named Trump and Abbott in his obituary published in the Jefferson Jimplecute on July 30. "Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not," Stacey Nagy wrote in the obituary. "Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!" (Coleman, 8/3)
The Hill:
Trump Campaign Emails Supporters Encouraging Mask-Wearing: 'We Have Nothing To Lose'
President Trump’s campaign emailed supporters on Monday encouraging them to wear masks when social distancing is not possible as the president has shifted his tone on the practice over the past few weeks. The reelection campaign’s email, which is signed by the president, requested Trump’s supporters don face coverings but acknowledged “there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks.” (Coleman, 8/3)
CNN:
Man Charged With Shooting At An Employee After Being Asked To Wear A Mask In A Pennsylvania Cigar Shop, Police Say
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly shot at an employee of a cigar shop who asked him to wear a mask. Adam Michael Zaborowski, 35, entered Cigars international in Bethlehem Township Friday morning without a face covering, according to a probable cause affidavit, despite a statewide mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf requiring masks be worn in businesses. Staff at the shop told Zaborowski that he needed to wear a mask inside the store or could have his order taken curbside, according to the affidavit. (Riess and Silverman, 8/4)
CNN:
Face Masks: Countries Are Strengthening Their Rules. Soon You Might Have To Wear One Outdoors
Cases are ticking upwards in parts of Europe, the process of unlocking is paused in the UK, and the Americas are still battling to contain vast Covid-19 outbreaks. But as the tremors of a potential second wave of infections are starting to be felt, some governments are reaching for a new tool that many public health experts have been touting for months: stricter mask mandates. (Picheta, 8/4)