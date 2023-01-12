Officials Frustrated That More In Nursing Homes Aren’t Vaccinated

Underscoring the pandemic's complexity, Politico reports that state and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of seniors ended up in hospitals since the holidays, even as NBC News covers words from an FDA adviser questioning whether younger, healthier people need another covid booster.

Politico: Biden Admin Frustrated With Nursing Homes As Senior Vax Rates Languish And New Variant Spreads

State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of seniors have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays — despite the widespread availability of a vaccine designed to prevent exactly that. (Messerly and Cancryn, 1/12)

NBC News: Younger, Healthy People Don't Need Another Covid Booster, Vaccine Expert Says

A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. (Lovelace Jr, 1/11)

On other covid-related developments across the states —

Houston Chronicle: Peter Hotez On New Omicron Variant, Vaccine Fatigue, Bivalent Booster

After a fall that brought several new “Scrabble variants" of COVID-19, Dr. Peter Hotez has a more focused concern in 2023 with the emergence of XBB1.5 — as well as what may come next from China, where a late-December estimate from the country’s health officials suggested 37 million new infections a day. (Dansby, 1/11)

AP: Mississippi Reports 14th Death Of A Child Due To COVID-19

A 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19, the state’s department of health said Wednesday. The infant under the age of one was the most recent child to die in Mississippi. The child was the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. (1/11)

The Boston Globe: Coronavirus Levels Fall In Boston Area Waste Water, New Readings Show

Coronavirus levels in waste water in the Boston area fell sharply last week, according to new data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, an encouraging sign after COVID levels climbed during the holidays. (Stoico, 1/11)

Meanwhile, some government-sourced covid tests are set to expire —

NBC News: Some Free Covid Tests From Government Set To Expire Shortly

Nora Boydstun is diligent about checking expiration dates. So when she received her latest batch of four free at-home Covid tests from the U.S. government in December, she quickly noticed that their packages listed expiration dates in July or August 2022. (Bendix, 1/10)

