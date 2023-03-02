Officials: ‘Havana Syndrome’ Not Caused By Energy Wave Or Foreign Foe
News outlets report that a majority of U.S. intelligence agencies involved in investigating the mystery illness that hit hundreds of government staff found it wasn't likely to be caused by an energy weapon. But NPR reports that the assessment goes against what many of the victims think.
The Washington Post:
‘Havana Syndrome’ Not Caused By Energy Weapon Or Foreign Adversary, Intelligence Review Finds
The mysterious ailment known as “Havana syndrome” did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary, according to an intelligence report that shatters a long-disputed theory that hundreds of U.S. personnel were targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon. The new intelligence assessment caps a years-long effort by the CIA and several other U.S. intelligence agencies to explain why career diplomats, intelligence officers and others serving in U.S. missions around the world experienced what they described as strange and painful acoustic sensations. The effects of this mysterious trauma shortened careers, racked up large medical bills and in some cases caused severe physical and emotional suffering. (Harris and Hudson, 3/1)
NPR:
U.S. Intelligence: Foreign Rivals Didn't Cause Havana Syndrome
Seven different U.S. intelligence agencies were involved in the investigation, and five found it was "highly unlikely" a foreign country was to blame. One said it was "unlikely," and one didn't take a position. The officials also said there was "no credible evidence" that a foreign adversary has a weapon capable of inflicting the kind of harm suffered by the U.S. officials. (Myre, 3/1)
Politico:
Intel Community Bats Down Main Theory Behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ Incidents
The finding undercuts a years-long narrative, propped up by more than a thousand reports from government employees, that a foreign adversary used pulsed electro-magnetic energy waves to sicken Americans. “We cannot tie a foreign adversary to any incident,” said one of the U.S. intelligence officials, who, like the other, was granted anonymity to speak more freely about the assessment. (Seligman and Banco, 3/1)