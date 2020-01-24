Officials Remain Divided Over Policy, Legal Issues As Trump Administration Pushes Toward Medicaid Block Grants

CMS Chief Seema Verma is finalizing a plan to allow states the flexibility to convert their Medicaid programs into block grants. While supporters of the idea say that gives states the freedom to find cost-saving measures, critics warn that it incentivizes states to cut coverage for a vulnerable population. In other Medicaid news: care coordination, coverage for kids, minimum wage increases, and managed care companies.

Politico: Trump Administration Finalizing Medicaid Block Grant Plan Targeting Obamacare

The Trump administration is finalizing a plan to let states convert a chunk of Medicaid funding to block grants, even as officials remain divided over how to sell the controversial change to the safety net health program. CMS Administrator Seema Verma plans to issue a letter soon explaining how states could seek waivers to receive defined payments for adults covered by Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, according to seven people with knowledge of the closely guarded effort. An announcement is tentatively slated for the end of next week, more than one year after Verma and her team began developing the plan. (Diamond, 1/23)

Modern Healthcare: Care Coordination Key To Helping Pregnant Women With SUD

Medicaid advisory staff on Thursday said policymakers will need to focus on how to improve care coordination and align state-level policies and programs to speed up a reduction in the number of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The rate of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome grew about three-fold from 2008 to 2016 for newborn hospitalizations where Medicaid was the expected payer, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission staff at a meeting Thursday. The rise in neonatal abstinence syndrome paralleled a rapid increase in the number of pregnant women suffering from opioid use disorder. (Brady, 1/23)

Texas Observer: In Texas, Thousands Of Kids Lose Medicaid Coverage Each Month

It’s becoming a familiar scene across Texas: a parent brings her child to the doctor for a checkup. She signs in at the front desk. Only then does she learn that her child has been kicked off her health insurance—a casualty of missing paperwork and hoops she didn’t know existed. Next comes the awful decision: Pay out of pocket or delay the appointment, skipping critical care like vaccinations against measles, which is seeing a resurgence in Texas and around the country. (Novack, 1/22)

The Associated Press: New Mexico Minimum Wage Could Affect Medicaid Eligibility

Thousands of New Mexicans who are enrolled in the Medicaid program could end up losing their eligibility because of the recent increase in the state’s minimum wage. Starting Jan. 1, base pay rose to $9 an hour, marking the first in a series of increases in New Mexico’s minimum wage that will top out at $12 an hour in 2023. (1/23)

North Carolina Health News: Medicaid Managed Care Companies In Court

While a move to switch Medicaid to a managed care system in North Carolina is on indefinite hold, several companies rejected by state health officials for lucrative managed care contracts are still vying for seats at the table. If N.C. Administrative Law Judge Tenisha Jacobs agrees with lawyers in her Raleigh courtroom this week who claim the selection process was flawed, it will throw yet another wrench into the already beleaguered transition of the state’s massive Medicaid program to managed care. “They’re asking you to go in and basically rework the [selection] process,” Mary Mandeville, an attorney for AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, a company that did get one of the state’s four statewide slots, said in arguments to Jacobs. “If that Pandora’s box is opened, other offerors are going to want to do that.” (Ovaska, 1/24)

And in other CMS news —

Modern Healthcare: CMS Will Consolidate Its Eight Consumer-Facing Tools

The CMS announced Thursday that the eight online tools designed for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers to make healthcare choices will be combined later this year. The agency said the changes will allow users to have a "streamlined experience" on Medicare.gov. (Castellucci, 1/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription