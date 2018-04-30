Officials Trying To Implement 10-Year Health IT Project For VA Infuriated By Involvement Of Trump Associates

Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, an internist and friend of Trump confidant Ike Perlmutter, has been given access to the updates on the project, which has not gone over well with the officials trying to get it up and running.

Politico: ‘Who The Hell Is This Person?’ Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Pal Stymies VA Project

A West Palm Beach doctor’s ties to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago social circle have enabled him to hold up the biggest health information technology project in history — the transformation of the VA’s digital records system. Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, an internist and friend of Trump confidant Ike Perlmutter, who advises the president informally on vet issues, objected to the $16 billion Department of Veterans Affairs project because he doesn’t like the Cerner Corp. software he uses at two Florida hospitals, according to four former and current senior VA officials. Cerner technology is a cornerstone of the VA project. (Allen, 4/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription