Officials Warn That Chickenpox Outbreak In North Carolina Could Spread To Neighboring Communities

The school where more than three dozen children have been struck with the chickenpox virus has one of the state's highest rates of religious exemptions for the vaccination. During the 2017-2018 school year, about two-thirds of the 28 kindergartners at Asheville Waldorf School received a religious exemption from the required vaccinations.

CNN: North Carolina Chickenpox Outbreak Blamed On Vaccination Exemptions

A chickenpox outbreak among students at Asheville Waldorf School in North Carolina has grown to 36 cases as of Monday, and exemptions from vaccination were a contributing factor, according to the Buncombe County Health Department, which has been monitoring the situation since the end of October. Asheville Waldorf School, which serves students from nursery through sixth grade, is part of an educational movement that subscribes to a philosophy focused on physical activity and learning through hands-on tasks, according to its website. There are more than 900 Waldorf schools in 83 countries, and the Asheville school, which was founded in 2009, is one of about 160 in the United States. (Scutti, 11/20)

The New York Times: Chickenpox Outbreak At School Linked To Vaccine Exemptions

The school has 152 children in nursery school through sixth grade, and one of the state’s highest rates of religious exemptions for vaccination. “The size of this outbreak and the fact that this school continues to have a large number of unvaccinated students makes it very likely there will be continued spread of chickenpox within the school,” Dr. Mullendore said. “This also poses a risk of spread to the surrounding community.” (Caron, 11/20)

