Ohio Abortion Heartbeat Bill Stalls In Senate Amid Concerns About Whether It’s Unconstitutional

The delay means the bill might not pass this year. Similar abortion bans have been found unconstitutional in other states. Legislative news comes out of Georgia and Massachusetts, also.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Senators Delay Vote On Abortion Heartbeat Bill, Raising Questions Of Whether It’ll Become Law

On Thursday morning, Ohio Senate Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee had convened for an expected vote on House Bill 258, which could have advanced the bill to the Senate floor later in the day. But committee chairman Sen. David Burke said there were several amendments and lawmakers needed more time to study them. (Hancock, 12/6)

Georgia Health News: Legislators Plan A Broad Revamp Of State’s Powerful CON Laws

The influential House Rural Development Council on Thursday announced recommendations for legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session. These ideas include replacing [certificate of need regulatory system] CON with an accreditation and “rigorous licensing system’’ for health care providers. (Miller, 12/6)

Boston Globe: House Approves Bill That Would Set Up Benefits For Locked Out Utility Workers

With locked out National Grid workers facing the loss of unemployment benefits in January, the Massachusetts House on Thursday approved and sent to the Senate a potentially precedent-setting bill calling for the state to set up benefits for any utility employee locked out in a labor dispute. Under the bill, which lawmakers hope will force an end to the National Grid lockout and a contract agreement with natural gas workers, the state labor and workforce development secretary would be required to establish “a benefit program for any individual who is involuntarily unemployed during the period of the negotiation of a collective bargaining contract because of an employer’s lockout.” (Norton, 12/6)

