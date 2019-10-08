Ohio Governor Releases Gun Violence Plan With ‘Red Flag’ Laws Noticeably Absent From Final Proposal

Following the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine promised to "do something" about gun violence in the state. While he previously voiced support for "red flag" laws, the governor's administration felt that the legislation would be “inadequate and unworkable.” The proposal in DeWine's final version builds on the existing “pink slip” law, which allows for people assessed by mental health experts in a psychiatric facility.

WOSU Radio: Gov. DeWine Introduces 'STRONG Ohio' Bill To Reduce Gun Violence

Two months after the mass shooting in Dayton spurred Gov. Mike DeWine to take action against gun violence, the governor has released details about the official bill he's presenting to lawmakers. The legislation won't include two significant gun control measures DeWine previously supported, however. DeWine in August said he wanted two major elements in his gun violence bill: a version of a “red flag” gun seizure law, and enhanced background checks for private gun purchases. Neither element appears in the version DeWine unveiled Monday. (Kasler and Ingeles, 10/7)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton Shooting: Ohio Governor Decides Against 'Red Flag' Gun Law

Instead of a red flag or extreme risk protection order law that would remove guns from people deemed dangerous, DeWine proposed expanding the state's "pink slip" system, which places mentally ill Ohioans in hospitals for up to 72 hours. Under DeWine's proposed changes, those dealing with chronic alcoholism or drug dependency could be "pink-slipped," too. After a hearing in probate court, a judge or magistrate could determine that the person should be separated from his or her firearms. The person could give guns to someone who doesn't live with him or her, sell them or give them to law enforcement. (Balmert and Borchardt, 10/7)

Dayton Daily News: Gov. Mike DeWine Lays Out Gun Plan

DeWine is also wants a clear path for police to enforce existing laws that allow seizure of firearms from people under a “weapons disability” because of mental illness, drug use or alcoholism. Additionally, the governor wants people with drug dependency or chronic alcoholism and are deemed to be dangerous to be held in hospitals for up to 72 hours — as is the process for people with mental illnesses who exhibit signs they’re a danger to themselves or others. “The STRONG Ohio bill will give hospitals and courts a better ability to help those who are legally declared to be a danger to themselves or others due to drug dependency or chronic alcoholism,” the DeWine administration said. (Bischoff, 10/7)

In other news on gun violence —

Modern Healthcare: Gun Control Could Reduce Suicide More Than Boosting Mental Health Staffing

Gun control measures may be more effective at reducing firearms suicides in the U.S. than increasing behavioral health capacity, a new study suggests. The study, published in Health Affairs, found that a 10% increase in behavioral health workers per state was associated with a modest 1.2% reduction in the gun suicide rate from 2005 to 2015. (Meyer, 10/7)

