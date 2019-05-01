Ohio Law Restricting Access To Drug-Induced Abortions Deemed Unconstitutional By State’s High Court

The statute required physicians to comply with the FDA's 2000 label protocol for medically terminated pregnancies rather than an updated protocol introduced in 2016. The abortion-rights group maintained that the law made Oklahoma the only state in the nation to enforce the older protocol. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says it's "horrific" that President Donald Trump claimed the state's doctors are performing infanticide.

The Associated Press: Oklahoma High Court Nullifies Medical Abortion Restrictions

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a state law restricting access to drug-induced abortions is unconstitutional, the latest decision by the state's highest court striking down restrictions on abortions adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The court overturned a 2014 state law that banned "off-label" use of mifepristone, a medication used for abortions, sometimes called RU-486. (4/30)

The Associated Press: Wisconsin Governor Calls Trump Abortion Comments 'Blasphemy'

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday it is "blasphemy" and "horrific" for President Donald Trump to say that doctors in the state want to execute babies. Evers was reacting to comments Trump made Saturday during a rally in Green Bay. Trump said then it was "shocking" that Evers planned to veto a "born alive" abortion bill that requires doctors to keep babies alive following a failed abortion. (4/30)

