Ohio Makes It Easier For Teachers To Carry Guns In Schools
Previously school staff needed 700 hours of training in order to carry weapons on campus. A law just signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, reduces that number to 24 hours. Meanwhile, senators continue to negotiate details of its limited gun deal, and Hollywood questions how firearms are represented in entertainment.
The Washington Post:
In The Wake Of Uvalde, Ohio Will Arm Teachers
As Congress wrestles over gun control, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed into law a bill Monday that would arm more schoolteachers by reducing training requirements for staffers to carry guns on campus. ... Ohio already permits schoolteachers to be armed, but they need the permission of their school board and 700 hours of training as a peace officer. In the news conference Monday, DeWine said school staff who want to carry weapons will be required to have at least 24 hours of training. (Balingit, 6/13)
AP:
Tentative Senate Gun Deal Has Surprises, And Loose Ends
Details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. That means the proposal’s potency — and perhaps whether some parts survive — remain undetermined as it’s translated into legislation. Here’s what’s in and out of the agreement. (Fram, 6/14)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas House Speaker Pitches $100 Million Plan To Respond To Uvalde Shooting
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall. His plan came in response to a $50 million request from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, to immediately purchase bulletproof shields for school police departments. Phelan said he also supported that purchase. (Barragán, 6/13)
PBS NewsHour:
What Research Says About Identifying People Who Might Commit Mass Shootings
Even if the proposed framework for gun safety legislation is signed into law, the U.S. will likely still struggle with far too many mass shootings. Researchers are trying to better understand what's behind these shootings. Dr. Jillian Peterson and Dr. James Densley, who co-founded The Violence Project, join William Brangham to discuss. (6/13)
In related news about gun violence —
NPR:
Hollywood Producers Urge Colleagues To Rethink Guns In Movies And TV
In the aftermath of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., a group of about 200 leading producers, directors and writers for movies and TV are pledging to revisit the use of guns in their storytelling, and to incorporate gun safety best practices into their scripts. The open letter, which was initiated by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, has so far been signed by talents including Judd Apatow, Debbie Allen, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Lawrence, Adam McKay, Shonda Rhimes, Mark Ruffalo and Amy Schumer, among many others. (Tsioulcas, 6/13)
Deadline:
Brady Organization Calls On Hollywood To Examine Onscreen Gun Violence
The Brady organization against gun violence is calling on Hollywood writers, directors and producers to examine onscreen gun violence and depictions of gun safety, asking the creative community to sign a pledge that’s already garnered more than 200 signatures of such names as Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Damon Lindelof and Jimmy Kimmel and the writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The pledge, while noting that the “responsibility lies with lax gun laws supported by those politicians more afraid of losing power than saving lives,” acknowledges that “America’s storytellers” have the power to “effect change.” (Evans, 6/13)