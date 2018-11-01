Ohio Medicaid To Begin Treatment For Hepatitis C At Earlier Stage

Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, the Ohio Department of Medicaid will begin covering the disease when it first develops. Meanwhile, an audit of California's Medicaid program made an estimated $4 billion in questionable payments over a four-year period to insurers and medical providers.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Department Of Medicaid To Treat Those With Hepatitis C Earlier

The Ohio Department of Medicaid on Wednesday announced that it will begin paying for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis C at an earlier stage of the disease. Starting Jan. 1, 2019, the department will cover care for individuals when they first develop the disease instead of waiting until it progresses further. (Christ, 10/31)

California Healthline: Billions In ‘Questionable Payments’ Went To California’s Medicaid Insurers And Providers

California’s Medicaid program made at least $4 billion in questionable payments to health insurers and medical providers over a four-year period because as many as 453,000 people were ineligible for the public benefits, according to a state audit released Tuesday. In one case, the state paid a managed-care plan $383,635 to care for a person in Los Angeles County who had been dead for more than four years, according to California State Auditor Elaine Howle. (Terhune, 11/1)

