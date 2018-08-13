Ohio Postal Inspectors Play Detective Alongside DEA In Finding Shipments Of Opioids

The Postal Inspection Service reported that last year it gathered 40,489 pounds of illegal narcotics in light of the epidemic. In other news, an Ohio county wants to raise taxes to help children displaced by the opioid crisis.

Cincinnati Enquirer: Drugs In The Mail: How Postal Service Is Fighting Drugs In Cincinnati Is A Mystery

The United States Postal Inspection Service has a commitment to privacy, but a look at local drug investigations found that postal inspectors are spending a lot of time with canine companions, and not to play fetch. ... According to the United States Postal Inspection Service annual report, inspectors seized more than 40,000 pounds of illegal drugs along with $22,487,980 from packages, resulting in 1,954 arrests in 2017. (Mitchell, 8/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Hocking County Seeks Tax Increase To Help Children Taken From Addicts

When parents or guardians overdose on heroin or fentanyl, sometimes passing out in the front seat of their car and leaving children strapped into car carriers behind them, the children are taken away. To raise funds to help these displaced children, Hocking County wants to raise property taxes with a 1-mill levy that would be on the ballot in November. (Meibers, 8/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription