Ohio Refuses To Consider Medicaid Change That Saved West Virginia Millions Of Dollars

The model would require the state to get rid of managed care in favor of the state university handling benefits for Medicaid recipients. But Ohio says the move would cost more money than it would save. Medicaid news comes out of Iowa and Connecticut, as well.

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Shies Away From Drug Plan That Saved West Virginia $38 Million

West Virginia saved $38 million the first year it dumped managed care and handled pharmacy benefits for state workers and Medicaid recipients through a state university. But Ohio refuses to even consider such a model for its multibillion-dollar Medicaid system, claiming such a change actually would cost the state money. (Rowland and Sullivan, 5/4)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Legislature: Lawmakers Approve $2.2 Billion In Health Spending

Iowa lawmakers approved a $2.2 billion health and human services budget measure over the weekend, drawing heated discussion over Medicaid privatization and sex education funding. The House passed the measure, removing a Senate-approved ban on Planned Parenthood funding, late Friday night. The Senate accepted the House's change Saturday afternoon, giving it a final 26-21 vote. The measure now heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature. (Petroski and Pfannenstiel, 5/4)

The CT Mirror: New Budgets Fail To Restore Medicaid Cuts To Thousands In CT

Grossman and her two young children are now covered under HUSKY A, Connecticut’s Medicaid program. But to save money, the General Assembly voted last year to limit eligibility for the program, a move that will affect about 13,500 Connecticut residents. (Radelat, 5/4)

