Ohio State University Doctor Faces Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Athletes Spanning Decades

Richard Strauss has been accused of fondling athletes during medical exams and ogling naked young men, sometimes showering with them multiple times a day or perching himself on a stool to stare. Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) denies charges that he ignored the allegations while he was an assistant wrestling coach with the university.

The Associated Press: Ex-Athletes Say Ohio State Doc Groped, Ogled Men For Years

On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. Some former athletes recall him differently: Locker-room voyeur. Serial groper. "Dr. Jelly Paws." In interviews with The Associated Press in recent weeks, seven former athletes and a former nursing student shared detailed allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s against the doctor, who killed himself in 2005 at age 67 and is only now under investigation. (Franko, Welsh-Huggins and Seewer, 7/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Former Ohio State Wrestlers Say Rep. Jim Jordan Knew Of Team Doctor’s Alleged Misconduct

Five former wrestlers, including former UFC world champion Mark Coleman, said this week that Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of, but didn’t respond to, allegations of sexual misconduct by an Ohio State University team doctor when the lawmaker was an assistant wrestling coach there in the 1990s. “There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State,” Mr. Coleman, the mixed martial arts champion, said of Mr. Jordan in an interview Wednesday. Messrs. Coleman and Jordan roomed together on several wrestling trips, Mr. Coleman said. “I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.” (Kesling and Peterson, 7/5)

