Ohio Sues Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Labels Them ‘Modern Gangsters’

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who accused PBMs of illegally driving up drug costs, said: "Insulin is just a symptom of the problem; PBMs are the disease." Meanwhile, a New York family struggling to pay for a child's insulin pump is the focus of a USA Today piece about diabetes care costs.

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Sues Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Calling them "modern gangsters," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday accused pharmacy benefit managers of illegally driving up drug prices for patients who rely on insulin and other key medications. “Medications shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, metaphorically or literally,” Yost said in a written statement. “Insulin is just a symptom of the problem; PBMs are the disease.” (Bischoff, 3/27)

In related news about diabetes care —

USA Today: A Billing Dispute Means A Mom Must Pay Nearly $1,000 A Month For Her Son's Diabetes Care

For Gianluca Cefalo, a new insulin pump has allowed him to reclaim his life. The 12-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes no longer visits the school nurse for an insulin shot before lunch. He doesn't worry about his blood sugar spiking or dropping when he sprints on the basketball court. He looks forward to baseball after taking last season off over frustration managing his blood sugar. (Alltucker, 3/27)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Boston Globe: Jury Awards $20 Million To Man Who Lost A Leg After Hospital Missed Blood Clot

A state court jury has awarded $20 million to a Lowell man who filed a lawsuit alleging that his left leg had to be amputated after employees at Lowell General Hospital’s emergency department twice misdiagnosed a painful blood clot as sciatica and sent him home. (Saltzman, 3/27)

Tampa Bay Times: Pushing Fentanyl Fear, Pinellas Sheriff Seeks Thousands For Drug Tests

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri wants the county to invest hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in contactless technology to field-test suspected drugs. To him, the promise of TruNarc to test for them in the field is about life and death. The County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on the request of $625,000 for 25 TruNarc analyzers, which use lasers to determine the composition of a substance, at $25,000 a pop. It likely will get the thumbs-up: It’s grouped with other budgetary requests they already have determined are not controversial. (Evans, 3/28)

Stateline: States With Legal Pot Consider How To Protect Cannabis Workers

Most cannabis dispensaries are cash-only businesses, constantly at risk of being robbed. Indoor growing facilities use harsh lighting, and plants get sprayed with pesticides. Those conditions can create daily hazards for cannabis workers, which is why labor organizers are trying to unionize them as legalization spreads and the marijuana workforce grows. (Giangreco, 3/27)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Bristol Plant That Spilled Chemicals Into Philly’s Water Supply Had Other Mishaps Over The Last Decade

A chemical plant in Bristol that authorities said caused a toxic spill, threatening Philadelphia’s drinking water, has a long history of mishaps — including at least four recent contamination incidents. The complex is owned by chemical company Trinseo, which produces acrylic products such as Altuglas, which is similar to Plexiglass. But the site is part of a cluster of industrial companies along the Delaware River north of Philadelphia that has hosted chemical giants since the early 20th Century. (Briggs, 3/27)

USA Today: Educational Model Wanted Students 'To Be Nice.' That's Controversial In Florida Now Under DeSantis

As states ranging from Iowa to Montana consider legislation targeting SEL, the sometimes-subtle changes happening in Florida show the chilling effect state inquiries can have on work to support students’ mental health and make schools more welcoming places. It’s “a tremendous blow to young people,” said Christiane Gunn, a veteran social studies teacher in Broward County, Florida. “Kids come to school with a lot of baggage. Right now, there's not enough available that's going to help them and it really scares me – what’s going to happen to the social-emotional wellness of some of these children” if these programs are cut? (Wong, 3/27)

