Oklahoma City Abortion Clinic Files Suit Against State’s Rule That Only Physicians Can Perform Abortions

"Despite the safety, efficacy, and convenience of medication and aspiration abortion, Oklahomans face substantial obstacles in accessing these services because of legal barriers erected by the Oklahoma Legislature," the lawsuit states. Other news on women's health comes out of Texas and Wisconsin, as well.

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Abortion Clinic Takes On 'Physicians Only' Laws

An Oklahoma City abortion clinic filed a lawsuit Friday challenging longstanding state laws that allow only physicians to perform abortions in Oklahoma, marking the sixth time in five years that the state's abortion restrictions have ended up in court. The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the Trust Women clinic, contends that such laws are unconstitutional because they restrict access to abortions without any valid medical basis. (11/8)

The Associated Press: Texas: Evangelical Women's Health Group Owes State $1.5M

An anti-abortion group that has come under fire for failing to fulfill its promise to provide health services to thousands of low-income Texas women owes the state more than $1.5 million for reimbursement payments that were either inflated or that the state shouldn't have paid at all, according to state investigators. The office of the health inspector general announced Thursday that it had uncovered "serious contractual violations" and was expanding its probe of the Heidi Group, an evangelical nonprofit that started promoting alternatives to abortion in the 1990s, the Houston Chronicle reported. (11/8)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Court Won't Let Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Intervene In Abortion Case

A federal appeals court this week ruled Wisconsin's Legislature can't intervene in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood, leaving it to the Democratic attorney general to defend the state's abortion laws. The ruling by a three-judge panel is a victory for Attorney General Josh Kaul and a setback for Republican lawmakers who have tried to chip away at Kaul's authority over the last year. Kaul and lawmakers remain at odds over how to handle a host of other cases. (Marley, 11/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription