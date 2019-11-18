Oklahoma Judge’s Decimal Error In Opioids Case Reduces Fine For Johnson & Johnson

Judge Thad Balkman's miscalculation involved the cost to train Oklahoma birthing hospitals to evaluate infants with opioids in their systems. He listed it as $107,683,000, while the actual amount is $107,683. “That will be the last time I use that calculator,” Balkman joked. The total fine for Johnson & Johnson is now down to $465 million rather than $572 million.

The New York Times: Whoops. Judge Reduces J&J Opioid Fine After Mistaking Thousands For Millions

In a mortifying mistake destined to be cited by gleeful math teachers everywhere, an Oklahoma judge acknowledged that he was three decimal places off — mistaking thousands for millions — when he originally calculated the amount Johnson & Johnson should pay for its role in the state’s opioids crisis. As a result, Judge Thad Balkman announced on Friday a new fine, reduced by about $107 million. The total is now $465 million, down from the $572 million he assessed in August. (Hoffman, 11/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson’s Oklahoma Opioid Penalty Reduced To $465 Million

State court Judge Thad Balkman said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson must pay $465 million to help alleviate the damage caused by opioid addiction in Oklahoma. Judge Balkman in August had ordered the drug company to pay $572 million after finding it contributed to an opioid-addiction crisis that has killed more than 6,000 Oklahomans since 2000. In his ruling, the judge said the updated amount, which reflects a mathematical error he previously said he made, is an estimate of one year’s worth of treatment and other programs. He rejected a request from Oklahoma to allocate money for 20 years or more of treatment. (Randazzo, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Oklahoma Judge Lowers Johnson & Johnson Payment In Opioid Verdict

Balkman’s order appears to close, for now, the first state trial of the opioid era. Johnson & Johnson has appealed the verdict, reached in a nonjury trial. The company issued a statement saying it is “moving forward with our appeal of this judgment because it is neither supported by the facts nor the law. We recognize the opioid crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue and have deep sympathy for everyone affected. We do not believe litigation is the answer and are continuing to work with partners to find solutions.” (Bernstein, 11/15)

In other news on Johnson & Johnson —

The Wall Street Journal: J&J Rapidly Tested Its Baby Powder After Asbestos Finding—And The Results Were Complicated

Johnson & Johnson rushed to test its famous baby powder last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found asbestos in a bottle and triggered a recall. The company announced 11 days later that independent testing had found no trace of the contaminant. But J&J’s push for a rapid turnaround contributed to results that were more complicated, a review of lab reports released by the company shows. (Loftus, 11/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription