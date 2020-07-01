Oklahoma Voters Narrowly OK Medicaid Expansion
On Tuesday, voters approved the ballot measure that amended the state's constitution to make it possible for the Medicaid program to provide health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents. Support for the effort was concentrated in the state's urban areas, while rural voters largely opposed it.
Politico:
Oklahoma Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion As Coronavirus Cases Climb
Oklahoma voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a ballot measure to extend Medicaid to tens of thousands of poor adults, making their state the first to expand government-backed health insurance during the pandemic. The vote, which passed with 50.5 percent support, also throws a wrench in the Trump administration's plan to make Oklahoma the first state to receive its permission to cap Medicaid spending, a longtime goal of conservatives hoping to constrain the safety-net entitlement program. (Roubein, 7/1)
AP:
Oklahoma Voters Narrowly Approve Medicaid Expansion
Oklahoma voters narrowly decided on Tuesday to expand Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands low-income residents, becoming the first state to amend its Constitution to do so. ... Amending the Oklahoma Constitution will prevent the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has resisted Medicaid expansion for a decade, from tinkering with the program or rolling back coverage. (Murphy, 7/1)
The Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion At The Ballot Box
The Yes on 802 campaign turned in a record number of signatures to qualify the question for the ballot. But the majority of Oklahoma's counties opposed the expansion Tuesday. A mere seven of the state's 77 counties, including Oklahoma and Tulsa, approved the question. (Forman, 6/30)
The Hill:
Oklahoma Voters Narrowly Approve Medicaid Expansion
Still, it makes Oklahoma the fifth state controlled by Republicans to approve Medicaid expansion through a ballot measure, joining the ranks of Idaho, Maine, Nebraska and Utah. The ballot initiative has taken on an increased urgency amid the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic fallout. (Greenwood, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Oklahoma Becomes The First State To Expand Medicaid During Pandemic
Oklahoma voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a ballot initiative that will expand Medicaid to cover more low-income residents. Oklahoma was the first state to vote on expanding Medicaid since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Missouri is scheduled to vote on the issue in August. The vote disrupts Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to make the state a test case for the Trump administration's Medicaid block grant demonstration. (Cohrs, 6/30)