Oklahoma’s Governor Contracts COVID-19
The Republican governor attended the Tulsa Trump rally and has been cavalier about the threat posed by the virus.
The Washington Post:
The First Governor To Contract The Coronavirus Was Also Among The Most Cavalier About It
The coronavirus pandemic has for the first time infected one of the nation’s governors. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) says he was “pretty shocked” to have that distinction. But Stitt has also been among the most cavalier about the threat posed by the virus. The most visible example of Stitt’s attitude toward the virus came last month, when he encouraged President Trump to hold a rally in Tulsa even as health officials balked. Stitt then attended the rally while, like the vast majority of people there, declining to wear a mask. (Blake, 7/15)
Politico:
Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Hosting Trump Rally
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Wednesday, as cases in his state hit record numbers just a month after his state hosted President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally amid the pandemic. In a news conference he attended virtually, Stitt, a Republican, revealed that he had been getting tested for the virus periodically and most recently got tested Tuesday when the results came back positive. (Oprysko, 7/15)