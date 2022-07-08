Omicron Subvariants Mean Outdoor Covid Risk Is Different Now

Media outlets report on the rise of omicron BA.5, and how subvariants like this are leading to new covid surges and have potentially increased the risk of catching covid in some outdoor situations which had previously been considered less risky.

San Francisco Chronicle: What’s The Risk Of Getting COVID Outside? Here’s Why New Variants May Have Changed The Answer

Health experts agree that outdoor activities are still much safer than indoors, since viral aerosols don’t have a chance to accumulate in the air. But with the most transmissible variants yet, chances are you have less protection in certain situations. “Being at parks and outdoor sporting events is still what we should turn to,” said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford. “But if you are in a dense crowd or in an outdoor space that has been modified to look like an indoor space, then the risk becomes higher.” (Vaziri, 7/7)

The New York Times: What The BA.5 Subvariant Could Mean For The United States

The most transmissible variant yet of the coronavirus is threatening a fresh wave of infections in the United States, even among those who have recovered from the virus fairly recently. ... “I think there’s an underappreciation of what it’s going to do to the country, and it already is exerting its effect,” said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, who has written about the subvariant. (Leatherby, 7/7)

USA Today: 'Quite Likely The Worst Is Over': What To Know About The Current State Of The COVID Pandemic

Thirty states reported more cases in the latest week than in the week before, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That has also led to a rise in hospitalizations, with hospitals in 18 states reporting more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier. Twenty-three states had more patients in intensive care beds, and 15 states reported more deaths than a week earlier. (Rodriguez, 7/8)

More on the spread of covid —

Houston Chronicle: Harris County Surpasses 1 Million COVID Cases Under Worst Surge Yet

Harris County this week officially surpassed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to state health department data, but medical experts say the true number is likely much higher. The continuing surge of infections has been attributed to BA.5, the newest sub-variant. BA.5 accounts for 53.6% of new cases, making it the dominant COVID strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Dozier, 7/7)

Salt Lake Tribune: 14 More Utahns Die Of COVID-19. And, Yes, We’re Still In A Surge

Fourteen more Utahns died of COVID-19 in the past week, as the state continues to experience a surge in coronavirus infections — although it’s impossible to measure the number of positive cases. (Pierce, 7/7)

AP: COVID-19 Cases Prompt Mask Mandate At Denali National Park

Masks will be required for people using federal buildings or riding buses inside Denali National Park and Preserve because of high COVID-19 levels in the broader community, officials said Thursday. The mask mandate takes effect Friday, a statement from the park said. (7/7)

Los Angeles Times: Physicians Caution Against Working Through COVID-19

Physicians caution, however, that rest is an important part of weathering a COVID-19 infection. Plugging away from home is better than putting others at risk of getting infected, but it can still strain the immune system, worsening the toll of a COVID infection, experts say. (Alpert Reyes, 7/7)

Two reports shed light on the covid risks for farm workers and Blacks —

CalMatters: Employers Didn't Protect Food, Farm Workers From COVID-19

Although farm and food production workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic, many of California’s food employers endangered those workers, violating Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. The California Institute for Rural Studies’ report said farm and food production employers routinely failed to provide workers with face masks, nor did they enforce physical distancing or notify workers when there were COVID outbreaks at worksites. (Kalish, 7/7)

Anchorage Daily News: Groundbreaking Report Sheds Light On Health Disparities Experienced By Black Alaskans

A new far-reaching report finds that Black Alaskans suffer higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, certain types of cancer, kidney failure and more severe illness from COVID-19 than residents of other races. (Berman, 7/7)

