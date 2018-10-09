Stat announces its list of "Wunderkinds," a collection of postdocs, fellows, and biopharma employees working with more senior scientists, who are "are blazing new trails as they attempt to answer some of the biggest questions in science and medicine."

Stat: Meet The 2018 STAT Wunderkinds

