Once-Skeptical Doctors Gain Confidence In Alzheimer’s Blood Tests

"They are simpler than a PET scan, they are simpler than a spinal tap," says Harvard Medical School neurologist Reisa Sperling, who was unsure about the tests a few years ago but now is convinced they are almost ready for widespread use, Bloomberg reported. Other public health news is on mpox, obesity, mental health, and more.

Bloomberg: Alzheimer’s Blood Tests May Detect Disease Years Before Symptoms Show

Even doctors who were initially skeptical about blood tests for the condition are gaining confidence that products from Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quanterix Corp. and C2N Diagnostics can help distinguish which patients may qualify for treatment with the experimental drug lecanemab, expected to be approved next year. The drug is the first ever to clearly slow the progress of Alzheimer’s, the brain-wasting disease that affects some 6 million Americans. (Langreth, 12/19)

The Washington Post: How Hobbies May Help Gird Against Dementia

To many, the word “hobby” signifies something lightweight or trivial. Yet taking on a new hobby as one ages might provide an important defense against dementia, some experts say. About 5.8 million adults over 65 in the United States live with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 9 Americans over 65 has Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. And although the rate of dementia may be falling thanks to lifestyle changes, more of us are living longer, which means the societal burden of dementia is rising. (Rowan, 12/19)

In other mental health news —

CBS News: Navy Concludes Suicides Of Three Sailors Assigned To USS George Washington Were Not Connected

The Navy's investigation into the suicides of three sailors assigned to the USS George Washington concluded the deaths were not connected, but stress related to life in a shipyard environment was a "contributing factor" in at least one of the suicides. (Watson, 12/20)

The 19th: Missing Mental Health Data On Incarcerated LGBTQ+ Youth Worries Experts

Existing research shows that LGBTQ+ youth are at a greater risk of disenfranchisement that will put them on the path to prison. Yet how their mental health is affected while incarcerated, and the details of what they experience behind bars, is barely studied, experts say — dampening urgency to demand resources and inclusive policies. (Rummler, 12/19)

More health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: Report Describes Misdiagnoses Of Mpox

A new study from Israel describes 26 cases of misdiagnosed mpox. Of the 26, 6 patients (23%) who were given a diagnosis of bacterial tonsillitis, 6 (23%) primary syphilis, 5 (19.2%) oral or genital herpes, and 4 (15.3%) bacterial proctitis or anal abscess. The study was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. (Soucheray, 12/19)

Stat: Racism Can Put Sleep — And Its Health Benefits — Out Of Reach

Lots of people struggle to get enough sleep — and the responsibility for fixing the problem tends to fall on the individual. Experts offer advice like reducing screen time, exercising more, or just going to bed earlier in the evening. But many restless nights can’t be solved with blackout curtains, ear plugs, or other typical suggestions. (Courage, 12/20)

CNBC: Key Things To Know About Health Savings Accounts As You Near Retirement

If you have a health savings account and are nearing retirement age, be aware that some of the rules are different for the older crowd. HSAs, which can only used in conjunction with so-called high-deductible health plans, offer a “triple tax” benefit: Contributions are made pre-tax, any earnings are tax-free and qualified withdrawals also are untaxed. (O'Brien, 12/19)

In news about weight loss and obesity —

The Wall Street Journal: The $3,000 Fat-Removal Surgery Trending on TikTok

For anyone in the market, there are numerous ways to get a new face—not just Botox, facelifts and nose jobs, but injectable fillers, thread lifts and adhesive tape, among others. Now, yet another face-altering procedure is stirring attention online: buccal fat removal. Pronounced like “buckle,” buccal fat removal is a cosmetic surgery that extracts fat from the cheeks, giving patients the appearance of dramatic cheekbones and a thinner face. Photos of celebrities with exaggerated hollow cheeks have caused speculation to swirl on social media about who has undergone the surgery. Meanwhile, people on TikTok are posting warnings, jokes and updates about their own buccal surgeries. (Wong, 12/19)

The New York Times: What Is Buccal Fat? And Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Removing It?

Before you ask, it’s pronounced like buckle. Buccal fat became the talk of some corners of the internet this week after social media users started speculating about celebrities who might have removed some for an extra-chiseled look. Buccal fat is a type of fat found in the midsection of the face that can, in some people, make a face appear more rounded. Surgically remove some of that fat, and the face will immediately look more sculpted. Well, almost immediately. Initially, most patients experience some swelling, but once that goes down, it’s hello, cheekbones! (Kircher, 12/16)

The Washington Post: New Drugs To Battle Obesity: What You Need To Know

Getting the drugs has been a challenge for some patients. Huge demand and production problems have led to supply shortages in some cases. In addition, the costs are high and the insurance coverage for treating weight-loss — as opposed to diabetes, the original use — is patchy. But the market is changing rapidly, so stay tuned. (McGinley and Bernstein, 12/19)

Stat: An Insatiable Child, And A New Finding About The Genetics Of Obesity

Since infancy, she showed a constant desire for food. Throughout childhood, she was continually hungry except after eating very large meals. By the age of 12, her body mass index was 47.6 and she underwent bariatric surgery. Now, researchers have discovered a new genetic mechanism that likely explains her condition as a form of monogenic obesity, a rare type of severe obesity that starts at a young age and is caused by a defect in a single gene. (Chen, 12/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription