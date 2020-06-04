One Of Largest Studies Done On Topic Confirms Link Between Handgun Ownership And Suicide Risk
Those who died by suicide using a firearm tended to be male, white, and of middle age. “The sheer sample size of the study makes it absolutely unique," said Michael Siegel, a public health researcher at the Boston University School of Public Health. Other public health news focuses on breast implant recalls.
Stat:
Handgun Ownership Vastly Increases Suicide Risk, Large Study Confirms
A large new study confirms what mental health experts and those who research firearms have known for some time: Owning a handgun vastly increases one’s risk of suicide. The research, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, goes beyond what smaller past studies have shown, however, by capturing suicide risk down to the individual level. (Chakradhar, 6/3)
Fortune:
Breast Implant Recalls: FDA Asks Allergan To Track Down Women With 52,000 Recalled Breast Implants
More than 10 months after recalling some of its breast implants, Allergan is making a new effort to find tens of thousands of women who still have the dangerous devices. The pharmaceutical company, now owned by AbbVie, said this week that it will launch a digital and social media ad campaign to alert patients about the July 2019 recall of its textured Biocell implants. Those implants have been linked in academic studies to a sometimes-fatal cancer known as BIA-ALCL, for “breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.” More than 33 women have now died from BIA-ALCL. (Aspan, 6/3)