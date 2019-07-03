One Patient Dies Of Mold Infection That Forces Closure Of Seattle Children’s Hospital Operating Rooms

Five other patients also developed an Aspergillus infection. Aspergillus is a common mold tolerated by most people but poses a greater risk to those with weakened immune systems. Gaps in air filtration is believed to have been key in the presence of mold. News on hospitals is from Missouri and Illinois, as well.

CNN: Seattle Children's Hospital Operating Rooms Shut Down After A Patient Dies Of Mold Infection

A patient at Seattle Children's Hospital has died from a mold infection. The patient was one of six to develop an infection from 2018-2019, according to Alyse Bernal, public relations manager for the hospital. The infections follow several operating rooms being shut down in May by the detection of Aspergillus mold in the air. The hospital said that the risk to patients was low, but that it was contacting those who might have been exposed. (Holcombe and Boyette, 7/3)

KCUR: At Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital, Doctors Work With Psychologists To Treat Belly Pain

Nearly 20% of school-aged kids and teens have chronic abdominal pain, but adults don’t always take their pain seriously. ....And that’s where Amanda Deacy comes in. Deacy is a pediatric psychologist who sees patients with Colombo. She said many of their patients have been told there isn’t anything wrong with them.But chronic pain can actually change hormone levels, further stressing the body. (Moxley, 7/3)

The Associated Press: Black Hospital Patient Attached To IV Arrested In Illinois

Police are investigating why a black man being treated for double pneumonia at a northern Illinois hospital was arrested after a hospital security officer confronted him when he walked outside pushing an IV stand he was connected to. Shaquille Dukes, 24, posted on Facebook that an "overzealous, racist, security officer," confronted him outside Freeport Health Network while he still was wearing a gown issued from the hospital. Dukes said doctors had suggested he go for a walk and a hospital security officer accused him of trying to steal the IV stand to sell it on eBay. (7/2)

Meanwhile, in other hospital news —

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Admissions Show Glimmers Of Stability Amid Long-Term Decline

Although inpatient admissions have ticked up over the last few months, they remain on a long-term downward trend, which has dented U.S. hospitals' profitability. Adjusted patient days were up 3.6% in May compared with the prior-year period, which helped boost operating margins 9.2% along with ongoing cost-cutting efforts, according to Kaufman Hall's National Hospital Flash Report, which is based on data from more than 600 not-for-profit and for-profit hospitals. (Kacik, 7/2)

