One Way Some Colleges Are Expanding Access To Emergency Contraception? Vending Machines

Many schools offer free or reduced-cost emergency contraception in their student health centers. But campus medical offices or pharmacies aren’t always open when the pills are most needed. Women's health news comes out of Arkansas and Kentucky, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: To Expand Access To Emergency Contraception, Some Colleges Try Vending Machines

Some universities are installing vending machines where students can purchase emergency contraception, an effort to remove barriers to and anxiety surrounding products like Plan B. Barnard College in New York said it would soon install a vending machine, months after Columbia University did. Stanford University, Dartmouth College and a few University of California campuses have added vending machines with Plan B or its generic alternative in recent years. Yale University students have pushed for one, and the student council at Miami University in Ohio voted last month in support of selling emergency contraception in campus markets as well. (Korn and West, 12/16)

The Associated Press: Arkansas Lawmakers Eye More Abortion Restriction Next Year

Arkansas' predominantly Republican Legislature is preparing to take up new abortion restrictions when lawmakers convene next month, even as the state's past efforts to restrict the procedure remain caught up in legal fights. Two abortion measures have already been filed ahead of the session, while anti-abortion groups say they're talking with legislators about several other new restrictions. (12/14)

The Hill: New Bill In Kentucky Would Make Abortion A Felony

Proposed legislation in Kentucky this week would reportedly make abortion punishable by up to five years in prison. State Rep. Robert Goforth (R) prefiled a bill on Thursday that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to WAVE, an NBC affiliate. (Folley, 12/14)

Meanwhile —

Politico Pro: Anti-Abortion Clinics Tapping Into Federal Funds Under Trump

Anti-abortion family planning clinics are increasingly vying for the same federal funds that go to Planned Parenthood, signaling a major change in federal policy being pushed by the Trump administration. This new front in the abortion wars comes as conservatives have largely given up on completely defunding Planned Parenthood, so they’re trying to use the rules to their advantage, pushing for faith-driven women’s clinics to apply for those same federal funds to push an anti-abortion agenda. (Colliver, 12/14)

