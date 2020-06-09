Only 0.5% Of Money Allocated By Congress To Pay For Testing For Uninsured Has Been Approved
The Health Resources and Services Administration has only approved $10.8 million in testing claims as of June 2. The numbers reflect a larger distribution problem with federally allocated money that's meant to be going to the health system. In other news: FDA approves a saliva test, Japan tries a novel approach, and Rhode Island will test people without symptoms.
Modern Healthcare:
Tiny Fraction Of $2 Billion Federal Uninsured COVID-19 Testing Funds Have Gone Out
Only $10.8 million, or 0.5%, of the $2 billion Congress set aside to help providers pay for COVID-19 testing for uninsured patients has been approved to be paid during the first two weeks of the program's operation, according to the most recent government data. While other HHS grant funds are essentially prospective payments, the uninsured reimbursement program is dependent on providers submitting claims. Several sources that work with providers said the Health Resources and Services Administration has been processing claims promptly, but slow distribution could be caused by coding issues, a lack of awareness about the program, and early technical issues with the HRSA portal. (Cohrs, 6/8)
Reuters:
FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Saliva Test By Phosphorus Diagnostics
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday allowed emergency use of a COVID-19 saliva test made by privately held Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC that allows people to send in their saliva samples to the company’s laboratory for testing. The company’s sample collection kit, priced at around $140, would be delivered to customers if they are found eligible after completing an online questionnaire. (6/8)
Reuters:
Japan To Adopt Selective, Rather Than Blanket, Approach In Coronavirus Tests
Japan will stop short of offering blanket coronavirus tests, and instead target the vulnerable and those most at risk in seeking to prevent a second wave of infections, the minister in charge of policies to combat the health crisis said. Japan is currently well behind other major economies in the number of completed coronavirus tests, drawing criticism from some experts that it is not doing enough to trace the virus and prevent clusters. (Kaneko and Kihara, 6/8)
Boston Globe:
Rhode Island Will Test People Without Symptoms To Try To Head Off Outbreaks
The state will begin testing Rhode Islanders with no COVID-19 symptoms to try to head off outbreaks and give residents confidence as the economy reopens, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Monday. The expanded testing of people who don’t feel sick will begin with childcare workers, barbers and hairdressers, and others working in “close contact” professions, she said. The aim is to test 900 people without symptoms beginning right away, she said. (Fitzpatrick, 6/8)