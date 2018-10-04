Only One Abortion Clinic Is Open In Missouri After Federal Judge’s Ruling On New Requirements

In addition to not meeting new requirements about admitting privileges at hospitals, the Columbia clinic's license had expired. The judge said once it regains its license, the clinic can appeal his decision. News about women's reproductive health comes out of Virginia, also.

The Associated Press: Missouri Down To 1 Abortion Clinic Amid Legal Battle

Missouri is down to one clinic providing abortions Wednesday, after the only other clinic in the state that performs the procedure failed to adhere to new state requirements and its license expired. The Columbia clinic's abortion license expired Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman Emily Miller said. (Ballentine, 10/3)

KCUR: A Federal Judge's Ruling Leaves Missouri With Just One Abortion Provider

The law requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a local hospital or else face criminal prosecution. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled on Wednesday that even if he blocked the law, Planned Parenthood’s Columbia clinic would not be able to offer treatment because the state has refused to renew its license, which expired on Oct. 2. ...Wimes, however, said Planned Parenthood was free to refile its motion for a temporary restraining order once health officials find the Columbia clinic has complied with state sanitation requirements. (Margolies, 10/3)

WBUR: 1 Abortion Clinic Remains Open In Missouri, Following New State Requirements

It comes at a time when abortion rights activists fear the 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, could be nullified if President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is confirmed. "The idea behind that restriction is that it somehow makes patients safer if they experience complications from the abortion," Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman Emily Miller tells NPR. "But in reality, abortion is already incredibly safe, and a patient's ability to access help at the hospital is the same, whether or not the provider has admitting privileges." (Ingber, 10/3)

The Washington Post: Virginia Expanding Funding For Long-Acting Contraceptives

Twelve health care providers across the state are getting additional funding to help expand access to long-acting reversible contraceptives among low-income women. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that up to $6 million will be awarded to the providers to cover the contraceptives through May 2020. (10/4)

