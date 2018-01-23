Instead, the "overwhelming majority" will see a neutral pay bump.

Modern Healthcare: Few Doctors See Medicare Pay Bumps For Care Quality

Few doctors will benefit this year from a Medicare pay-for-performance program that promised more money if they hit key quality metrics in patient care. Only 20,000 clinicians will receive a pay bump of 6.6% to 19.9% this year based on how they performed in the final year of the value-based modifier program, which ended in 2016. However, "the overwhelming majority of clinicians received neutral payment adjustments," the CMS said in a notice. There are roughly 1.1 million clinicians that bill Medicare annually. The CMS is withholding raises from some providers this year because they did not submit the data necessary to be evaluated. (Dickson, 1/22)