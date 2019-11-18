‘Open Season On Immigrants’: Advocates Assail Policy Of Overloading Jails With Detainees Who Have No Criminal Records

As more immigrants linger in jails than ever before in U.S. history, deportations lag far behind the former administration, despite President Donald Trump's promise to deport "millions.'' News on the border crisis is on mental health issues, as well.

The Washington Post: The Trump Administration’s Immigration Jails Are Packed, But Deportations Are Lower Than In Obama Era

It has been nearly 700 days since Bakhodir Madjitov was taken to prison in the United States. He has never been charged with a crime. Madjitov, a 38-year-old Uzbek national and father of three U.S. citizens, received a final deportation order after his applications to legally immigrate failed. He is one of the approximately 50,000 people jailed on any given day in the past year under the authority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the most foreigners held in immigration detention in U.S. history. (Hauslohner, 11/17)

NPR: Mentally Ill And Undocumented: At Higher Risk Of Deportation

When José moved his family to the United States from Mexico nearly two decades ago, he had hopes of giving his children a better life. But now he worries about the future of his 21-year-old-son, who has lived in central Illinois since he was a toddler. José's son has a criminal record, which could make him a target for deportation officials. We're not using the son's name because of those risks, and are using the father's middle name, José, because both men are in the U.S. without permission. (Herman, 11/17)

