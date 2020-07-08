Operation Warp Speed Invests $1.6B Into Novamax’s Potential COVID-19 Vaccine In Its Biggest Deal Yet
In return for the massive development funding, Novamax will supply the U.S. government by early 2021 with 100 million doses of its vaccine that is in clinical trials. The Maryland-based company is the seventh drugmaker to strike such a deal with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Other vaccine news from GSK is also reported.
Stat:
Novavax, Maker Of Covid-19 Vaccine, Is Backed By Operation Warp Speed
Novavax has joined the ranks of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers being supported by the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration announced Tuesday. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based biotech has been awarded $1.6 billion to support late-stage clinical trials and expansion of its manufacturing capacity. In return, Novavax will supply the U.S. government with 100 million doses — likely enough product to vaccinate 50 million people, assuming the product is safe and effective — starting in late 2020. (Branswell, 7/7)
The New York Times:
Novavax Gets $1.6 Billion For Coronavirus Vaccine From Operation Warp Speed
With this deal, the federal government has now invested nearly $4 billion in companies pursuing vaccines, but has provided little information about how Operation Warp Speed is spending money, which agencies the funding is coming from or how decisions are being made. That money has gone to six companies with varying track records and, in many cases, promising but untested technologies. (Thomas, 7/7)
Reuters:
GSK To Develop Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine With Canada's Medicago
The world’s largest vaccine-maker GSK has put its vaccine booster technology to work in a potential new COVID-19 shot, to be developed with a Canadian biopharmaceutical company backed by tobacco company Philip Morris. Rather than developing its own vaccine in the global race to combat the pandemic, GSK has instead focused on contributing its adjuvant technology to at least seven other global companies, including Sanofi and China’s Clover. (7/7)
Also —
Kaiser Health News:
Analysis: How A COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cost Americans Dearly
Yes, of course, Americans’ health is priceless, and reining in a deadly virus that has trashed the economy would be invaluable. But a COVID-19 vaccine will have an actual price tag. And given the prevailing business-centric model of American drug pricing, it could well be budget breaking, perhaps making it unavailable to many. (Rosenthal, 7/8)