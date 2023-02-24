Opioid Crisis Cited As Top Public Health Threat By Republicans: Poll

In a survey, 37% of Republican respondents view the fentanyl-opioid crisis as the biggest U.S. public health threat. 17% of Democrats ranked the epidemic as their top concern. In other news, Kansas moves closer to joining other states that are legalizing fentanyl test strips.

Bloomberg Law: Fentanyl Crisis Spurs Need For Help With Multiple-Drug Overdoses

The record number of Americans dying from a mix of drugs laced with fentanyl is driving research into medications that can eliminate multiple substances from the body. The National Institute on Drug Abuse is prioritizing research to counteract overdoses from more than one drug. One promising medication could start initial safety testing as soon as June or July. (Baumann, 2/24)

The Hill: Republicans In New Poll List Fentanyl, Other Opioids As Top Public Health Threat

Republicans listed fentanyl and opioids as the top public health threat plaguing the U.S. in a new Axios-Ipsos survey, as both parties in Congress seek to spotlight the country’s overdose crisis. The new poll, published on Thursday, found that 37 percent of Republican respondents list fentanyl and other opioid drugs as the top public health threat, compared to 17 percent of Democrats. (Oshin, 2/23)

In other news relating to the opioid crisis across the country —

Kansas City Star: Kansas House Votes To Legalize Fentanyl Test Strips After Measure Failed In Senate Last Year

The Kansas House approved two bills Thursday legalizing fentanyl test strips amid a larger effort to address deaths and overdoses from the powerful drug. The House voted unanimously to pass a bill which also increases penalties for distribution and a second bill legalizing test strips while establishing a review board for overdose deaths. (Bernard and Barackman, 2/23)

Stateline: Addiction Treatment May Be Coming To A Pharmacy Near You

Despite an overdose epidemic that killed 107,000 people last year, nearly 9 in 10 Americans who need medication to treat their addiction to deadly opioids aren’t receiving it. Surprising new results from a first-of-its-kind study in Rhode Island could hold a key to getting addiction medication to more people who need it: allowing patients to get prescriptions at their local pharmacy rather than a doctor’s office. The change would particularly help those with low incomes who lack housing and transportation, the study found. (Vestal, 2/24)

ABC News: Record-High Drug Overdose Deaths In This State

A record number of drug overdose deaths were recorded in North Carolina in 2021, according to new data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. In 2021, a total of 4,041 people died from drug overdoses, the highest figure reported in The Tar Heel State in a single year. (2/23)

Komo TV: EMS Crews In King County Have Responded To More Than 1,000 Opioid Overdoses This Year

Public health data shows the opioid crisis in the Seattle region continues to worsen as EMS crews have already responded to 1,046 overdose calls in King County since the start of the year. There have been 198 drug and alcohol deaths, most of those involving fentanyl, according to data from Seattle-King County Public Health. (Harris, 2/23)

Fox 10: Over 4.5m Fentanyl Pills Seized By Arizona Officials "The Sample You See Here Today Is Staggering"

According to a news release, 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, over 135 kilos of cocaine and 35 kilos of heroin were recovered during a 'large-scale interagency narcotics investigation' in the Phoenix area. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (2/23)

On opioid-related lawsuits —

News 19: City Of Huntsville Joins Opioid Lawsuit Against CVS, Walgreens And Walmart

Huntsville City Council on Thursday authorized the city to join the list of local governments that will participate in an opioid lawsuit against three retail pharmacy chains. The lawsuit claims CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies did little to stop the flood of pills that led to hundreds of overdose deaths. (Snowden, 2/23)

Fox 5: Nevada Joins Settlement With Opioid Manufacturer

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced the state’s inclusion in a settlement with opioid manufacturer Allergan. The multi-state settlement will bring in $29 million for Nevada. (Sheridan, 2/23)

And opioid addiction treatment developments —

Stat: Study To Evaluate Expanded Methadone Access Amid Opioid Crisis

Ever since fentanyl entered the U.S. drug supply, many Americans seeking treatment for opioid addiction have found that only a single medication is effective at easing cravings and withdrawal: methadone. But even though the drug is widely considered to be safe and effective, there’s not much data about how methadone stacks up against its main alternative, buprenorphine. (Facher, 2/24)

